Holton School District implements mask mandate for PreK-12
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Holton School District has implemented a mask mandate.
The district unanimously voted to require masks inside school buildings starting Tuesday. The mandate applies to all students from Pre-K to all the way up to 12th grade, as well as staff and visitors, inside district buildings.
The district says they will visit the decision again at a later date.
