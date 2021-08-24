Holton School District implements mask mandate for PreK-12

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Holton School District has implemented a mask mandate.

The district unanimously voted to require masks inside school buildings starting Tuesday. The mandate applies to all students from Pre-K to all the way up to 12th grade, as well as staff and visitors, inside district buildings.

The district says they will visit the decision again at a later date.

