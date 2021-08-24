Holton School Board unanimously approves student mask requirement

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Holton School Board unanimously approved a mask mandate for students, staff and faculty during its Monday evening meeting.

Holton Schools USD 336 Board of Education passed a mandate to require that K-12 students, staff and teachers wear masks while inside all school buildings to help keep the community safe from COVID-19.

At its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening, the Board of Education discussed COVID-19 quarantine rules, the number of students quarantined in Holton Elementary School the previous week, and the number of Holton Middle and High School students quarantined the day of the meeting.

All six members of the School Board were present and they voted unanimously to enact the new measures. The board will revisit the mandate periodically throughout the school year.

After the meeting, USD 336 said the three school buildings had parents call to explain that their students would not be attending school on Tuesday, Aug. 24, as they looked into other options that do not require their children to wear masks.

The district said it also had an employee that refused to come to work and another leave work due to the requirement.

The new USD 336 Approved Operational Guidelines for the 2021-2022 school year require the usage of facemasks in all buildings and school transportation. Students, teachers and staff that receive a positive COVID-19 test are also required to quarantine at home for 10-14 days, regardless of vaccination status.

Currently, the Approved Guidelines indicate that USD 336 is working on a grant through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment that will give it the ability to perform PCR tests at the school to reduce time out of school for testing. It said testing will only be done with parental consent.



