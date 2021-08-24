Highs near 100 today with heat indices around 105

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures this morning are in the mid 70s with south winds not really ever calming down coming in at about 10 mph.

Later today, south winds will be gusty at 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 25 to 30 mph possible. The winds will help mix the atmosphere though which means it won’t feel as humid, but it will still be plenty hot with air temperatures in the upper 90s. Heat index values are still expected to be between 103°-107°F this afternoon. A heat advisory has been issued from now through 8PM Thursday.

Tonight will be warm again with temperatures in the mid 70s with no rain chances forecast. Winds should also be a bit lighter overnight tonight.

There is a slight chance for rain showers and storms once again in Northern Kansas along the Nebraska state line. Areas farther south have a very low chance for seeing a stray shower or storm overnight tonight.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat Index around 105°F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Heat advisory from today through Thursday to account for heat index.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Winds S at 10 mph.

Friday through Sunday are still going to be warm, but there is going to be a gradual cooling trend as we near Monday. Temperatures Friday will be in the mid 90s with southerly winds at 10 to 15 mph and mostly sunny conditions. Saturday looks similar and Sunday will be in the low 90s with a few more clouds.

A cold front should impact our weather more dramatically towards the end of the weekend on Sunday night into Monday. This will also be our next best chance for rain and probably a few thunderstorms too as the boundary will help get temperatures back down to normal.

The summer heat wave cycles aren’t finished with us yet so be sure to follow heat safety by staying hydrated, take breaks when needed, wearing sunscreen/sunglasses and always be sure to check the backseat before exiting a vehicle!

