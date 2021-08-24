Advertisement

Gov. Kelly launches campaign to educate Kansans on Delta variant, COVID-19 vaccine

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Governor has launched an ad campaign that urges K-12 and college students, as well as their families, to educate themselves about the Delta variant and COVID-19 vaccine as students return to class for the school year.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says as the Delta variant continues to rapidly spread throughout the state, recent federal data shows record-high numbers of children being hospitalized due to COVID-19. She has released two new ads to encourage students and their families to use public health practices as they return to school this fall.

“Record numbers of children are catching the virus and being hospitalized from COVID-19,” Governor Kelly said. “As we head back to school, it’s critical that all Kansas students, teachers, and staff wear masks, get tested regularly and, if you’re 12 or older, get vaccinated. That’s how we keep our kids safe and in the classroom.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the first ad, “Kids Spread Germs,” discusses how contagious and serious the Delta variant is and urges parents to follow three essential steps to keep kids safe: get a COVID-19 vaccine for those 12 and older, wear masks in public and get tested regularly for the virus.

The Governor said the second ad, “Your Decision,” urges college students over 18-years-old to get the information needed to make an informed decision to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Both adds come as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those 16 and older. The Pfizer vaccine continues to be available to those 12-15 and for those eligible for a third dose through its emergency use authorization.

According to the Kansas Gov., current data shows that those who are not vaccinated are at the greatest risk of contracting the virus. She said 99% of COVID-related deaths and over 97% of COVID hospitalizations nationally have been among the unvaccinated population. She said the vaccine is safe, free and can help save lives.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccines, click HERE.

For COVID-19 testing and vaccine information in Kansas, click HERE.

