Emporia State University giving out scholarships for proof of vaccination

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State is trying to get back to normal with their “Vax To Normal” campaign.

Emporia State University students, faculty and staff can win money through the “VaxToNormal” initiative where they can submit their vaccination information for a chance to win scholarship money, a bump in their November paycheck or gift cards.

To enter, students need to be enrolled in at least one credit hour, have proof of vaccination and their ESU ID.

Molly Stack is a freshman at ESU who put her name in the hat.

“I know a lot of people who have done it and I don’t know of anybody that specifically got vaccinated because of it but I’m sure there are people that did it for that, for the money,” she said.

The school is giving all vaccinated students a $250 scholarship for the spring semester and offering ten $3,500 scholarships, along with gift cards to the Memorial Union Bookstore and Starbucks. Faculty and staff will have $300 added to their November 12 paycheck.

“We did communicate a lot over the summer, encouraging our students and faculty and staff to get the vaccine if they hadn’t had it yet and we’re hopeful that within the next couple of weeks we’ll see a big uptick in those numbers and we do suspect that there a lot more who have had the vaccine than have submitted their paperwork at this time,” said ESU President Dr. Allison Garrett.

She said the information does not go through the school but it does go to a local health clinic. She believes incentivizing the vaccine helps local health care systems with hospital beds at or nearing capacity.

“We certainly are hopeful that the vast majority of people will be vaccinated because at the end of the day, what really is frightening right now, is that the delta variant is going through the state and hospital beds are pretty full,” she said. “I would love if I were involved in a car wreck to know that there’s going to be a hospital bed available for me and I think all of us really want to give all kinds of kudos to our health care providers who bent over backward who have burned the candle at both ends over the last several months.”

Students hope they walk away with money, but ultimately want to get the school back to normal.

Stack said, “I really would love to get back to normal to be able to see everybody’s faces.”

Sam Brown is a senior and said he got vaccinated because his parents are at high risk.

“More so than not, the people that don’t want to get vaccinated don’t really talk about it, just social stigma I feel like plays into it,” he said. “I feel like a lot of my friends personally are very open about it like whether or not they have been or haven’t been vaccinated and respectful of their choices but erring on to the side of caution,” he said.

He respects people’s decisions when it comes to getting vaccinated or not vaccinated, but wants to be on campus with no masks again.

“I just like walking down on campus and smiling at people. Like I feel like you lose a personal touch when you are wearing your mask all the time so like, let’s get rid of them at the end of the day. Get vaccinated, get rid of them, end this.”

ESU is offering on-campus vaccinations in the Student Health Center from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Thursday, starting next Thursday, September 2nd. Students and staff have until October 4 to submit proof of vaccine. Winners will be announced on October 8.

