El Dorado woman arrested in Osage Co. for possession of meth

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An El Dorado woman was arrested for possession of meth on Monday afternoon in Osage Co.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, Aug. 23, just before 1:45 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop near mile marker 158 on I-35 for a traffic violation. During the stop, drugs were found in the passenger of the car’s possession.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Stephanie D. Bell, 48, of El Dorado, was arrested and taken to the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.