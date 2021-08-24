Advertisement

Caught on camera: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark at S.C. beach

By Kristin Nelson and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – An 11-year-old girl visiting North Myrtle Beach will have quite the story to tell her friends when she gets back home.

Nicole Oister sent WMBF News video of her daughter swimming on Monday along the shoreline.

Then all of a sudden, a shark fin is seen swimming right by her.

Oister’s 11-year-old daughter quickly gets up and runs back to the beach.

But Oister said that didn’t stop her daughter from getting back in the water.

“She’s nervous for sure, but we know that we’re in ‘their home,’ so we’ll continue to swim with caution,” Oister said.

