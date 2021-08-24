Brown Co. Sheriff asks for donations for new drone after finding boys in cornfield

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - After finding two boys lost in a cornfield, the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to buy a new drone.

During the week of Aug. 16, the Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant says two boys were lost in a cornfield near Fairview. With the help of a drone, it said they could have found the children in a matter of minutes. With high temperatures and humidity, Sheriff John Merchant said dehydration could have easily set in within such a short timespan.

With the help of a local farmer, more information was gathered by Brown Co. dispatch, who also stayed on the line with the lost boys. The children were found safely a short while after. However, Merchant said had the boys not had a cellphone, the outcome could have been catastrophic.

According to Sheriff Merchant, missing persons, runaways, dementia walkaways, disoriented accident victims and lost children are perfect examples of why his team needs a drone.

The unfortunate part, said Merchant, is that the Sheriff’s Office budget does not have the room for the purchase of a $32,000 drone, which is why he is asking for public donations.

The model of drone Merchant said his team wants to purchase has been used extensively in Jackson Co. for several years and deputies are satisfied with the features it has to offer.

Many law enforcement agencies throughout the nation use the same drone and have done very well with it, said Merchant. The drone, which is specifically manufactured for law enforcement use, features a camera with thermal imaging, a light system that can be used at night, about 1-hour of flight time and two interchangeable batteries.

According to Sheriff Merchant, staff will be fully trained and licensed in order to operate the drone.

Through generous donations, Merchant said the Sheriff’s Office could have the ability to purchase the equipment. He said the Brown Co. attorneys have assured him that any donation made to the Sheriff’s Office is tax-deductible and receipts will be available upon donation.

