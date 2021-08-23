Washburn students masked up for the first day of class

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University students headed back to class on Monday, wearing masks as they took their seats.

Washburn University implemented a mask mandate for all students, staff, and faculty indoors.

“It’s good to be back in person,” Isaiah Powell, a Senior at Washburn University said.

“Our protocol for masks are to wear on campus in buildings. If you’re outside and you’re able to be six feet, you can have them off,” Angela Valdivia, Student Involvement & Development at Washburn University explained.

Washburn University announced earlier in the month that masks will be required in all indoor facilities even if they are vaccinated.

“I’m feeling comfortable, I’ve seen everyone in the building wear masks and all that. I think it’s the best decision for keeping everyone safe on campus and just trying their best for us to stay on campus versus than online,” Isabell Valdivia, Freshman Student at Washburn University said.

“The students are very excited to be on campus whether they have to wear a mask or not,” Angela added.

Some students say they don’t mind wearing masks.

“When I think of it, it’s just a small inconvenience for only a small amount of time,” Powell said. “I don’t feel like I necessarily need them, but I don’t mind if it makes other people feel comfortable.”

While other students think otherwise, “as long as we don’t have to wear them outside and just have to do it inside,” Sam Leckner, Senior Student at Washburn University said.

“I wouldn’t say it bothers me, I mean its just the rules, so I just follow the rules and whatever they think is going to keep everyone safe, and I’ll just follow it even if I don’t agree or what,” Leckner said.

One staff member says the policy is meant to keep everyone safe.

“Keep all of our students and faculty and staff safe on campus whether you’ve had a vaccine or not, it just helps keep everybody safe and everybody comfortable in being a space together,” Angela said,

“It is just another precaution that we can take to hopefully stay in person longer so we might as well keep going until it’s gone,” Leckner added.

Washburn University says the mask policy will be reviewed on a weekly basis and will be updated or rescinded if needed.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.