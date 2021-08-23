Topeka man arrested on drug and weapon charges in Jackson Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested on drug and weapon charges Saturday afternoon after a traffic stop in Jackson Co.

According to Sheriff Tim Morse, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle on Saturday around 4 pm near 142nd and US Hwy 75 for a traffic infraction.

The driver, Bo Martin Selley, 29, of Topeka, was arrested after allegedly being in the possession of illegal contraband.

Selley was booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of ecstasy, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of a weapon, driving while suspended, no registration and transporting an open container.

