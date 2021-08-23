Advertisement

Topeka man arrested on drug and weapon charges in Jackson Co.

Bo Martin Selley, 29, of Topeka, was arrested after allegedly being in the possession of...
Bo Martin Selley, 29, of Topeka, was arrested after allegedly being in the possession of illegal contraband.
By Danielle Martin
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested on drug and weapon charges Saturday afternoon after a traffic stop in Jackson Co.

According to Sheriff Tim Morse, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle on Saturday around 4 pm near 142nd and US Hwy 75 for a traffic infraction.

The driver, Bo Martin Selley, 29, of Topeka, was arrested after allegedly being in the possession of illegal contraband.

Selley was booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of ecstasy, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of a weapon, driving while suspended, no registration and transporting an open container.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson catches the ball at NFL football training camp...
Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL
A new coffee shop has opened its doors in Topeka
A new coffee shop has opened in Topeka
FILE - Brandon L. Schlichting, 28, previous mugshot from Allen Co. Jail.
Chanute man has died after being shot by police officer
FILE
Arson causes $12,000 damage to Topeka home
29-year-old Bo Selley of Topeka was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on Saturday, August 21,...
Topeka man arrested on drug and weapon charges in Jackson Co.

Latest News

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a structure fire located at 1434 S.W. Tyler St. on...
Fire crews battle house fire on SW Tyler St Sunday afternoon
Auburn-Washburn sees nearly 200 students in quarantine after the first week of school
Auburn–Washburn USD 437 to require masks for students and staff
Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez bats during the third inning of a spring training baseball game...
Royals’ Nicky Lopez proposes in Chicago
The Topeka Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a...
TPD needs help locating a 16-month old baby to conduct welfare check