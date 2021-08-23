Advertisement

State of Disaster issued for Clark Co. wildland fire

Cattle graze by a wildfire near Protection, Kan., early Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Grass fires fanned by gusting winds scorched swaths of Kansas grassland Monday, forcing the evacuations of several towns and the closure of some roads. (Bo Rader/The Wichita Eagle via AP)(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly has issued a State of Disaster Emergency due to a wildland fire in Southwest Kansas.

As a result, Clark Co. will be able to use state resources and personnel to help with response and recovery operations if certain criteria is met.

According to the Adjutants General’s Department, the Kansas Forest Service has a representative on the ground, and an agriculture pilot is flying over the blaze to assist fire suppression efforts in difficult-to-reach terrain.

“Our wildland fire staff and the aviation resources we work with are focused on supporting local resources on the ground in Clark County,” said State Forester Jason Hartman. “Those firefighters on the ground are the first and best line of defense during a wildfire.”

“Wildland fires can cause widespread destruction and present a very real threat to life and property,” Gov. Kelly said. “They destroy crops and grazing land and may threaten homes and lives. This declaration will allow the state to use whatever resources we have available to mitigate the risks and respond to fires in support of local emergency responders.”

This portion of Kansas is no stranger to wildfires. In March 2017, the state’s largest wildfire charred 625 square miles of land in Clark Co.

