Shawnee Co. residents to give input on 2022 budget at public hearing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. residents have the opportunity to share their thoughts on next year’s proposed budget.

Monday night the county will hold a public hearing on the budget and the Revenue Neutral Rate at 5:30 pm in the commission chambers.

Shawnee Co. Commission Board Chair Kevin Cook said residents have a wide range of topics to share their thoughts.

“They would have the opportunity to ask that we examine any item or look at what money we put into the budget, what we put in for departments what the priorities would be for departments, also if property taxes should increase or decrease,” he explained.

Cook said some residents’ concerns on property taxes have already been brought to attention.

As of Monday, a $100,000 home would see an annual tax of almost $45.

“We’ve had a couple of emails about why property taxes are going up and looking at the property taxes for 2022 our priorities and where we’ll be putting those monies,” he said.

Cook said the influence taxpayers have on the budget’s approval process is powerful and that it’s important to get perspective.

The taxpayers, they may have an insight we don’t have or they might have an idea that we haven’t considered,” he said.

“There’s always the ability to look at what we do or how we might adjust our budget based on the input they have and we have had in the past where we thought about making some radical changes and the public were able to comment and we rethought some percepts.”

Commissioners will consider the public’s input on Thursday as they wrap up some final budget discussions.

They must approve the budget by September 20th.

Read the proposed budget here.

