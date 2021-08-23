Advertisement

Powhattan man arrested for domestic battery and drugs in Sunday night incident

Tobey Barnhart, 32, of Powhattan was arrested Sunday night.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Powhattan man is facing multiple charges after authorities responded to a domestic battery report Sunday night.

Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant said Tobey Barnhart, 32, of Powhattan faces charges for domestic battery, child endangerment, possession of meth and marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, battery of a law enforcement officer, and felony obstruction.

Merchant says just before 8 p.m. Sunday night, deputies responded to a residence in Powhattan on reports of domestic battery.

When they arrived, officials say they had probable cause to believe illegal drug activity was happening at the home.

After getting a search warrant, Merchant said narcotics were found inside.

