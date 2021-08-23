Advertisement

Pair of Texans arrested for drugs after Jackson Co. traffic stop

Tracey Myers and Julie Klen, both of Brownfield, Texas, were arrested early Sunday morning in...
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Texans are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Jackson Co. early Sunday morning.

Sheriff Tim Morse says Tracey Glenn Myers, 39, of Brownfield, Texas, was booked into jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance, and no vehicle registration.

Julie Diane Klen, 38, of Brownfield Texas, was booked into jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and for an outstanding felony warrant out of Abilene, Texas.

Morse says a deputy pulled over a Toyota car for a traffic infraction on US-75 near 302nd Rd. around 5:30 a.m. Sunday and discovered drugs and illegal contraband during a search.

No other information was released.

