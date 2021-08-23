Advertisement

Upgrades expected to delay issuing of Kansas Marriage licenses in Sept.

file-A judge's gavel.
file-A judge's gavel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Any couples who need a marriage license during the month of September are urged to apply for their licenses now.

A database courts utilize to process licenses will be offline for one week, September 8th through the 13th. Delays are to be expected.

If a couple were to apply for their license by August 31st, they will have a license by September 7th.

Any applications submitted after August 31st will be processed after September 14th, once a 3-day waiting period, required by statute, has ended.

If you want to apply for a marriage license, you can online through the Kansas judicial branch website.

