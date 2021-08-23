Advertisement

NYC mandates vaccinations for public school teachers, staff

COVID-19 vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccinations(WRDW)
By JENNIFER PELTZ
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — All New York City public school teachers and other staffers will have to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Officials announced the new policy Monday as the nation’s largest school system prepares for classes to start next month.

The city previously said teachers, like other city employees, would have to get the shots or get tested weekly for the virus.

The new policy marks the first flat-out vaccination mandate for city workers in the nation’s most populous city.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson catches the ball at NFL football training camp...
Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL
The Topeka Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a...
TPD needs help locating a 16-month old baby to conduct welfare check
20-year-old Eric Stallings of Topeka was booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail for his involvement...
Topeka man arrested in connection with series of recent robberies
29-year-old Bo Selley of Topeka was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on Saturday, August 21,...
Topeka man arrested on drug and weapon charges in Jackson Co.
A new coffee shop has opened its doors in Topeka
A new coffee shop has opened in Topeka

Latest News

The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
This photo provided by Christina Tidmore shows Josh Tidmore Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at...
Though young and healthy, unvaccinated father dies of COVID
Tracey Myers and Julie Klen, both of Brownfield, Texas, were arrested early Sunday morning in...
Pair of Texans arrested for drugs after Jackson Co. traffic stop
America's top doctors have had trouble recently staying on the same page regarding vaccine...
School mask, vaccine mandates supported in US: AP-NORC poll
New Jersey's Middlesex County was hit particularly hard with severe flooding and poor outages...
Henri’s lazy remnants hinder cleanup, threaten inland floods