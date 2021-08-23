Advertisement

Mom of 3 clings to life, battling COVID-19 after emergency C-section

By Sam Bleiweis and Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A mother of three is fighting for life after testing positive for COVID-19, forcing her to have an emergency C-section.

According to WIS, Cierra Nicole Abbington-Chubb had the sniffles 48 hours after her daughter and son complained of headaches, stomach pain and a fever in mid-July.

“She thought it was a cold,” her husband, Jamal Chubb, explained.

By July 21, Chubb told his wife he thought she should go get a COVID-19 test. She was 37 weeks pregnant with their third child.

The test came back positive.

His wife was unvaccinated, waiting guidance to come out from respected OBGYN groups and the CDC to recommend the vaccine for pregnant women. That guidance came too late for Abbington-Chubb, who had already contracted coronavirus roughly a week before the first big endorsements went public.

On her 33rd birthday, July 24, Abbington-Chubb was struggling to breathe and was admitted to the hospital with COVID pneumonia.

Doctors told her there was a lot of stress on the little life inside her, so her baby was delivered by an emergency C-section on July 26.

Within two days of her son’s birth, Abbington-Chubb was having more difficulty having conversations with her husband from her hospital room over Facetime.

“I’m talking and I’m saying, ‘Save your breath babe, we need you to fight,’ and she pans the camera over to the doctors and they’re putting her on a ventilator,” Chubb said.

It’s been more than two weeks since Abbington-Chubb went on the ventilator. She’s also on an ECMO machine, helping oxygenate her blood and allowing her organs to heal.

The waiting – for her husband – is insufferable.

“I feel lost, I feel confused, I feel angry… I feel … the way I feel right now is like I’m running a relay race and every time I’m passing the baton I’m passing it to myself,” Chubb said.

On Facebook and Tik Tok, Chubb updates people daily. He asks for prayers and updates everyone on Abbington-Chubb’s condition. He continues to hope that her fighting spirit pulls her through this ordeal.

As she continues to fight for her life in an ICU bed, he continues to tell her:

“I love you, I believe in you…keep fighting, you’re important, you matter…”

Chubb continues to remind people to take the virus seriously because while the fatality rate may be a small percentage compared to the number of people infected. He says the people who get sick are 100% of someone’s world.

