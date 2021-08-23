Advertisement

Man injured in single-vehicle crash on turnpike in Osage County

A 66-year-old Wichita man was taken to a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after a...
A 66-year-old Wichita man was taken to a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash late Sunday morning on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike in Osage County, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash late Sunday morning on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike in Osage County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11:19 a.m. Sunday on I-335, just south of the Shawnee-Osage county line. The location was about 12 miles south of Topeka.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1994 Mitsubishi Montero sport utility vehicle was northbound in the left lane of I-335 when it was driven off the road to the right -- or east -- side.

The SUV then struck the ditch and vaulted back-end over front-end and landed on its roof, the patrol said.

The driver, Robert Lawyer, 66, of Wichita, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with serious injuries.

The patrol said Lawyer, who was alone in the vehicle, was wearing a seat belt.

