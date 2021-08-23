Jets waive Washburn alum Corey Ballentine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The New York Jets have waived Washburn alum Corey Ballentine as part of their most recent round of roster cuts.

The team announced the move Monday, one day ahead of the NFL’s 80-man roster deadline.

Ballentine joined the Jets in November 2020 after being released by the New York Giants.

The Shawnee Heights High School graduate was selected by the Giants 180th overall in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

We've signed DE Aaron Adeoye and OL Isaiah Williams.



Additionally, we've waived CB Corey Ballentine and placed DE Carl Lawson on IR. — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 23, 2021

