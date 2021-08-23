Advertisement

Jets waive Washburn alum Corey Ballentine

New York Jets' Corey Ballentine returns a kick during the first half of a preseason NFL...
New York Jets' Corey Ballentine returns a kick during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The New York Jets have waived Washburn alum Corey Ballentine as part of their most recent round of roster cuts.

The team announced the move Monday, one day ahead of the NFL’s 80-man roster deadline.

Ballentine joined the Jets in November 2020 after being released by the New York Giants.

The Shawnee Heights High School graduate was selected by the Giants 180th overall in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

