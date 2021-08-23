Advertisement

I-70 sign replacements continue this week

I-70 sign replacements this week
I-70 sign replacements this week(KDOT)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is alerting drivers that contractors will continue replacing overhead signs on I-70 in Topeka this week.

The following closures are scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 24, through Thursday, Aug. 26, according to KDOT:

*   Tuesday, Aug. 24 – The eastbound left lane of I-70 between 8th Street and Rice Road will be closed. 

*   Wednesday, Aug. 25 – The eastbound right lane of I-70 between 3rd Street and 4th Street will be closed. The 3rd Street/Monroe Street exit ramp will also close for approximately 30 minutes in the morning. 

*   Thursday, Aug. 26 – The westbound right lane of I-70, between Adams Street and 10th Avenue, will be closed for removal and reinstallation of guardrail to drill sign footings and pour concrete.

Weather permitting, all the closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Look for signs and cones to direct traffic through the work zone.

KDOT says the new signs have better reflectivity to make them more visible at nigh,t and the sizing of the signs has been adjusted.

Kansas drivers can stay up-to-date of all road construction projects across the state by visiting www.kandrive.org

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson catches the ball at NFL football training camp...
Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL
The Topeka Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a...
UPDATE: Child found; TPD requested help locating a 16-month old baby
20-year-old Eric Stallings of Topeka was booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail for his involvement...
Topeka man arrested in connection with series of recent robberies
29-year-old Bo Selley of Topeka was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on Saturday, August 21,...
Topeka man arrested on drug and weapon charges in Jackson Co.
Auburn-Washburn sees nearly 200 students in quarantine after the first week of school
Auburn–Washburn USD 437 to require masks for students and staff

Latest News

Cattle graze by a wildfire near Protection, Kan., early Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Grass fires...
State of Disaster issued for Clark Co. wildland fire
Eric Stonestreet arrives at the &amp;quot;Modern Family&amp;quot; FYC Event on Wednesday, May...
Eric Stonestreet announces engagement
Tobey Barnhart, of Powhattan was arrested Sunday in Brown Co.
Powhattan Domestic Battery and Drugs Arrest
Texans arrested in Jackson Co. traffic stop.
Texans Arrested in Jackson Co. Traffic Stop