I-70 sign replacements continue this week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is alerting drivers that contractors will continue replacing overhead signs on I-70 in Topeka this week.

The following closures are scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 24, through Thursday, Aug. 26, according to KDOT:

* Tuesday, Aug. 24 – The eastbound left lane of I-70 between 8th Street and Rice Road will be closed.

* Wednesday, Aug. 25 – The eastbound right lane of I-70 between 3rd Street and 4th Street will be closed. The 3rd Street/Monroe Street exit ramp will also close for approximately 30 minutes in the morning.

* Thursday, Aug. 26 – The westbound right lane of I-70, between Adams Street and 10th Avenue, will be closed for removal and reinstallation of guardrail to drill sign footings and pour concrete.

Weather permitting, all the closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Look for signs and cones to direct traffic through the work zone.

KDOT says the new signs have better reflectivity to make them more visible at nigh,t and the sizing of the signs has been adjusted.

Kansas drivers can stay up-to-date of all road construction projects across the state by visiting www.kandrive.org

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.