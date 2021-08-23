Hot and dry conditions this week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walking out the door you probably immediately notice the warm night air. A warm front yesterday has brought the heat and humidity back in full force for the next few days once again. Some folks have woken up to a little rain and even some thunder in far North-Central Kansas this morning. The rain won’t last during the day though as we are expecting to dry things out starting today.

Today will be hot to say the least with air temperatures hitting 90 degrees by noon and reaching the upper 90s in the afternoon. Heat index values will also range between 100-105 degrees therefore a heat advisory has been issued for parts of Northeast Kansas. Skies will be mostly sunny with south winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight will be warm again with temperatures in the mid 70s with no rain chances forecast.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Heat advisory in place from noon to 7pm.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph, gusts of 25 mph.

This week will be like the others we have seen before so far this summer. Temperatures will hold in the upper 90s and sometimes low 100s with feel-like temperatures in the low 100s. South winds and sunny skies are in charge the next few days.

Temperatures will come down by a degree or two on Thursday with a cold front looking to stall out in central Nebraska. The front could provide some clouds and could also slow our winds. Overall, still hot though.

A cold front should impact our weather more dramatically towards the end of the weekend on Sunday night into Monday. This will also be our next best chance for rain and probably a few thunderstorms too as the boundary will help get temperatures back down to normal.

The summer heat wave cycles aren’t finished with us yet so be sure to follow heat safety by staying hydrated, take breaks when needed, wearing sunscreen/sunglasses and always be sure to check the backseat before exiting a vehicle!

Here comes the heat! (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Heat and humidity have returned with heat index values once again reaching the low 100s. Stay hydrated and take breaks when needed and always check your backseat before leaving your vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.