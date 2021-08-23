Fire crews battle house fire on SW Tyler St Sunday afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka fire crews battle house fire on SW Tyler street on Sunday afternoon, causing $24,000 in damage.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a structure fire located at 1434 S.W. Tyler St., just before 3:00 PM on Sunday.

Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke and flames coming from multiple windows of the two-story house.

There were no occupants inside the vacant structure. Due to the fire, a neighboring residence sustained heat damage to the exterior of their structure.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the cause of the fire is pending further investigation.

The estimated loss of the fire was $24,000, all of which was associated with structure loss.

Anyone with information about the fire should contact Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

