Family members searching for answers from a February homicide

By Danielle Martin
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Family members are searching for answers on what happened to a man who died in a February shooting in South-Central Topeka.

42-year-old Michael Stringfield was found on February 15th in the 37-hundred block of SW Plaza Drive.

Stringfield’s brother, Marcus Stringfield says the family has many unanswered questions.

Topeka police reported three people were questioned the night of the incident, then released.

Marcus says they have no information on what led to Michael’s death.

”It’s all unsolved. We don’t have any information about it, that’s what we’re seeking in all of this,” Marcus Stringfield said. “Just trying to find out like I said, why this even took place and the who? We just want justice.”

”He was a people person, he was like the light of the room and when he came in, you would laugh instantly,” Alexis Frye, Michael’s niece emphasized. “He could say whatever and it was just funny. So whoever did that needs to say something, cause this is messed up every day.”

Anyone with information may contact crime stoppers anonymously at 785-234-0007.

