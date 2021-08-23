Eric Stonestreet announces engagement

(KWCH) - Kansas native Eric Stonestreet announced his engagement on Twitter over the weekend.

The “Modern Family” star is now engaged to his fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer. He said of the recent announcement on Instagram, “She said, ‘She’d have her people call my people.”

PEOPLE reports Stonestreet, who was born in Kansas City, Kan., and Schweitzer have been dating since 2017.

