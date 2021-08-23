Advertisement

Eric Stonestreet announces engagement

Eric Stonestreet arrives at the &amp;quot;Modern Family&amp;quot; FYC Event on Wednesday, May...
Eric Stonestreet arrives at the &amp;quot;Modern Family&amp;quot; FYC Event on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (KY3)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWCH) - Kansas native Eric Stonestreet announced his engagement on Twitter over the weekend.

The “Modern Family” star is now engaged to his fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer. He said of the recent announcement on Instagram, “She said, ‘She’d have her people call my people.”

PEOPLE reports Stonestreet, who was born in Kansas City, Kan., and Schweitzer have been dating since 2017.

