Crews responding to report of crash and vehicle fire northeast of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were respoonding early Monday to a report of a car-deer crash and resulting vehicle fire just northeast of Topeka.

The crash was reported around 6:55 a.m. at N.E. US-24 and K-4 highways, near the Oakland Expressway.

Initial reports indicated a car hit a deer before flames were coming out of the front of the vehicle.

A second collision was reported a short time later in the same area.

In addition to the Kansas Highway Patrol and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Soldier Township Fire Department was responding to the scene.

