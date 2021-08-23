Crashes slow traffic Monday morning on I-70 east of downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several rush-hour collisions slowed traffic Monday morning on westbound Interstate 70 east of downtown Topeka.

The first crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. when a vehicle ran off the north side of westbound I-70 just west of S.E. California Avenue, went down a grassy slope and entered a tree line.

Police at the scene said no serious injuries were believed to have occurred in that crash.

A short time later, several other collisions -- including one between S.E. Carnahan and S.E. California avenues -- were reported on westbound I-70 as traffic approached the first crash.

In addition to Topeka police, the Kansas Highway Patrol, Topeka Fire Department and American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene of the collisions.

Check wibw.com for more details when they become available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.