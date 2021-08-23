Advertisement

Crashes slow traffic Monday morning on I-70 east of downtown Topeka

The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a crash Monday morning on westbound Interstate 70 just...
The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a crash Monday morning on westbound Interstate 70 just west of S.E. California Avenue near downtown Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several rush-hour collisions slowed traffic Monday morning on westbound Interstate 70 east of downtown Topeka.

The first crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. when a vehicle ran off the north side of westbound I-70 just west of S.E. California Avenue, went down a grassy slope and entered a tree line.

Police at the scene said no serious injuries were believed to have occurred in that crash.

A short time later, several other collisions -- including one between S.E. Carnahan and S.E. California avenues -- were reported on westbound I-70 as traffic approached the first crash.

In addition to Topeka police, the Kansas Highway Patrol, Topeka Fire Department and American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene of the collisions.

Check wibw.com for more details when they become available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson catches the ball at NFL football training camp...
Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL
The Topeka Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a...
TPD needs help locating a 16-month old baby to conduct welfare check
20-year-old Eric Stallings of Topeka was booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail for his involvement...
Topeka man arrested in connection with series of recent robberies
29-year-old Bo Selley of Topeka was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on Saturday, August 21,...
Topeka man arrested on drug and weapon charges in Jackson Co.
Auburn-Washburn sees nearly 200 students in quarantine after the first week of school
Auburn–Washburn USD 437 to require masks for students and staff

Latest News

Tobey Barnhart, 32, of Powhattan was arrested Sunday night.
Powhattan man arrested for domestic battery and drugs in Sunday night incident
Tracey Myers and Julie Klen, both of Brownfield, Texas, were arrested early Sunday morning in...
Pair of Texans arrested for drugs after Jackson Co. traffic stop
A Dodge Avenger caught fire after a rear-end collision early Monday on N.E. US-24 highway near...
Car catches fire after rear-end collision northeast of Topeka
Monday Morning