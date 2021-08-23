Advertisement

2-month-old abducted in stolen vehicle found safe, suspect at large

Child Abduction Suspect
Child Abduction Suspect(Topeka Police Dept.)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A small child was found safe after police say it was inside a car that was stolen late Monday morning in Topeka.

TPD says the vehicle with the child inside was stolen around 11:30 a.m. near SW 6th Ave and SW Clay.

The type of vehicle was not disclosed, but officials say it has been recovered.

The suspect is said to be a black male wearing a white shirt, blue pants, and white shoes at the time of the abduction.

Topeka Police provided an additional photo of the suspect below:

Child abduction suspect
Child abduction suspect(Topeka Police Dept.)

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact TPD or Crime Stoppers.

