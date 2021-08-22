Advertisement

TPD needs help locating a 16-month old baby to conduct welfare check

The Topeka Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a sixteen-month-old baby.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a sixteen-month-old baby.

TPD says the child is identified as Jesus Manuel Betancourt-Acevedo. Topeka police say the department needs to conduct a welfare check.

The child is believed to be with his mother Norma Acevedo –Pena and an unidentified Hispanic male.

The subjects are believed to be driving a dark-colored Ford Expedition.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call dispatch at 785-368- 9200, email telltpd@topeka.org.

The child is believed to be with his mother Norma Acevedo –Pena and an unidentified Hispanic male. (WIBW)

