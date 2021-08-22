Topeka man arrested on drug and weapon charges in Jackson Co.

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been booked for multiple drug and weapon-related charges after a Saturday afternoon traffic stop in Jackon Co. Saturday.

Sheriff Tim Morse said a sheriff’s deputy stopped a car around 4:00 pm Saturday afternoon near 142nd and US Hwy 75 for a traffic infraction.

29-year-old Bo Selley of Topeka was arrested after allegedly being in the possession of illegal contraband.

He was booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of ecstasy, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of a weapon, driving while suspended, no registration and transporting an open container.

