Topeka man arrested in connection with series of recent robberies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested for his involvement in a recent series of robberies of local businesses.

Topeka Police said Sunday detectives arrested 20-year-old Eric Stallings of Topeka.

Stallings was booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail for four counts of aggravated robbery, kidnapping and aggravated battery.

The Topeka Police Watch Commander could not confirm when Stallings was arrested.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

