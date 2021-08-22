Advertisement

Topeka man arrested in connection with series of recent robberies

20-year-old Eric Stallings of Topeka was booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail for his involvement...
20-year-old Eric Stallings of Topeka was booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail for his involvement with multiple robberies.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested for his involvement in a recent series of robberies of local businesses.

Topeka Police said Sunday detectives arrested 20-year-old Eric Stallings of Topeka.

Stallings was booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail for four counts of aggravated robbery, kidnapping and aggravated battery.

The Topeka Police Watch Commander could not confirm when Stallings was arrested.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson catches the ball at NFL football training camp...
Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL
FILE - Brandon L. Schlichting, 28, previous mugshot from Allen Co. Jail.
Chanute man has died after being shot by police officer
FILE
Arson causes $12,000 damage to Topeka home
file photo, Topeka Police Badge
Two men arrested for robbing a car wash
Barrye Lightner, 49. (Photo from Kansas Department of Corrections, January 2019)
Augusta man slits own throat after shot by police

Latest News

29-year-old Bo Selley of Topeka was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on Saturday, August 21,...
Topeka man arrested on drug and weapon charges in Jackson Co.
Sunday AM
2021 Special Olympics Kansas Law Enforcement Torch Run in Manhattan
Law Enforcement Torch Run ignites hope for Special Olympic athletes
2021 Law Enforcement Torch Run ignites hope for Special Olympic athletes