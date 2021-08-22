Teen drowns after car crashes into pond in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriffs Office has confirmed that a teenager died Saturday after their vehicle crashed into a local pond.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened Saturday morning near NW 30th and NW River Valley Road.

Two teens were in the car at the time of the crash. One juvenile was able to get out of the vehicle and call 911.

The other teen drowned and was located by the City of Potwin Fire-Rescue on Sunday.

