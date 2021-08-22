Advertisement

Storm damages playground, topples campers in Riley and Geary Counties

By Becky Goff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Following Friday night’s storm crews in Riley and Geary County spent the day assessing damage left behind and working to clean up the mess.

At Manhattan’s Frank Bergman Elementary School, crews put padding back in the kindergarten playground before stretching the artificial turf back out across the padding.

Crews also removed two pine trees that fell over, as well as covering up broken windows, and removing metal roof capping which was damaged and scattered around the building.

School officials will have crews back out at the school this week to finish the remaining repairs.

Over in Geary County, crews worked to upright two large campers toppled in the strong winds from Friday night’s storm.

Thankfully the overturned campers were not occupied when they overturned during the storms, and no injuries were reported.

