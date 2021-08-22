Advertisement

Royals’ Nicky Lopez proposes in Chicago

Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez bats during the third inning of a spring training baseball game...
Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez bats during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the San Diego Padres Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Royals added another win against the Cubs, but the biggest win on the day came off the field.

Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez popped the question to his girlfriend, Sydney Lamberty. Lopez got down on one knee with the Chicago skyline in the background.

“I cannot wait to continue this journey with you!” Lopez said in a post on Twitter. “You are my world and I love you! Cheers to many more years stuck with me!”

The two both played sports at Creighton University. Lamberty was a basketball star with the Bluejays.

Lopez has been with the Royals for the past three seasons, this year being his best. He’s batted .282 on the season and logged 32 RBIs.

