Royals’ Nicky Lopez proposes in Chicago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Royals added another win against the Cubs, but the biggest win on the day came off the field.

Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez popped the question to his girlfriend, Sydney Lamberty. Lopez got down on one knee with the Chicago skyline in the background.

“I cannot wait to continue this journey with you!” Lopez said in a post on Twitter. “You are my world and I love you! Cheers to many more years stuck with me!”

She said YES!!! ❤️💍 I cannot wait to continue this journey with you! You are my world and I love you! 🥂 cheers to many more years stuck with me! 📸: @SamShazam_ pic.twitter.com/SDPAp2LzwJ — Nicky Lopez (@nick3lopez) August 22, 2021

The two both played sports at Creighton University. Lamberty was a basketball star with the Bluejays.

Lopez has been with the Royals for the past three seasons, this year being his best. He’s batted .282 on the season and logged 32 RBIs.

