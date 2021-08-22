A nice Summer day today with heat building for this week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People are waking up to mild August temperatures this morning with lows in the mid to low 60s and calm winds. If you were up early enough, you would’ve caught the August full moon!

Today will be pretty typical weather with highs near 90 degrees and winds south at 5 to 10 mph under mostly sunny conditions. A warm front will push through later today bringing the heat and humidity back to the area for the next week. Temperatures tonight will be warm in the mid 70s as south winds persist at 5 to 10 mph, potentially gusting to 20 mph.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs near 90. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph, gusts near 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

We begin to turn up the heat on Monday with temperatures expected to be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values likely between 100-105 degrees possibly being between 105-110 on Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front is looking like it should stall out in Nebraska on Thursday. This unfortunately won’t cool us down with highs still in the mid 90s at this time. The good news is that the front should begin to move farther south next Saturday and could bring rain and cooler weather again about a week from today into the start of next week.

Taking Action:

Heat and humidity are building once again and will be a hazard starting Monday with heat index values once again reaching the low 100s. Stay hydrated and take breaks when needed and always check your backseat before leaving your vehicle.

