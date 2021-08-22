Advertisement

Man reunites with firefighters five years after they saved his life

By Isaac French
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five years after almost losing his life David Praisewater reunited with the men responsible for saving it.

“This year it’s an appreciation dinner,” said Praisewater. “We want to let these guys know and of course officer Jepsen and his family know that we appreciate thoroughly what they did for us and that we’re glad to be here to see them”

Five years ago, an ordinary night of yard work turned into a moment David Praisewater would never forget.

Praisewater went into cardiac arrest while mowing his yard, with his wife watching.

“I sat down there in the middle of the grass in the middle of the yard with the lawnmower still running but I don’t remember that, the last thing I remember is waving at her and her finding me on my back.”

His wife and neighbor rushed to his side and began performing CPR.

Just minutes later, seven firefighters from Mission Township Fire and Rescue came in and took over just as his pulse stopped.

“It’s just sort of like a NASCAR pit crew”, said Kyle Hamilton, a firefighter who responded to the call that day. “We all did our jobs, started compression, started an airway, got him going and shocked him a couple of times, and got a rhythm back on him, got him loaded up in the ambulance and he started talking in the back and we got him to the hospital.”

Praisewater says he and his family will be forever grateful for the teamwork of the Mission Township Fire and Rescue “You know these guys are always going to be a part of my life whether they like it or not I guess, I’m living proof of their training.”

Man reunites with firefighters five years after they saved his life
