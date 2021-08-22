Law Enforcement Torch Run ignites hope for Special Olympic athletes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Special Olympic athletes joined together with law enforcement in Manhattan on Saturday for the annual Torch Run.

Members of the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office and Special Olympics athletes passed off the torch to members of the Riley County Police Department to transport it to the Torch Run.

Special Olympic athletes met RCPD for the torch run, with athletes taking turns with the honor of carrying the torch while running alongside fellow athletes.

Athletes cheered each other on as they completed the torch run, enjoying each other’s company for the morning.

“This is one of the first times our athletes have gotten to come out and do something with the public…and so I know it means a lot to them to get back together.” Kansas Special Olympics Sports and Program Manager, Krystin Guggisberg says.

“Just watching the officers and the athletes make those relationships, remembering each other from last year and then talking about the sports that the athletes are in this year, it’s been amazing.” Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #17 President Officer Rachel Pate says.

Following the Torch Run, Special Olympics athletes, their supporters, and members of RCPD enjoyed a pancake breakfast.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.