Kansas man dies after motorcycle collision on Saturday

BOURBON COUNTY, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas man died after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle Saturday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 69 in Bourbon County in southeast Kansas. Authorities said the 2002 Harley Davidson that Ira Parnell Toshavik was driving crossed into oncoming traffic while going around a right-hand curve and collided with another vehicle.

Toshavik of Gardner, Kansas, was thrown off the motorcycle because of the impact. Toshavik was taken to a hospital in Fort Scott, where he died. The 38-year-old Fort Scott woman who was driving the other vehicle reported minor injuries after the crash.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.