Advertisement

Kansas man dies after motorcycle collision on Saturday

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOURBON COUNTY, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas man died after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle Saturday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 69 in Bourbon County in southeast Kansas. Authorities said the 2002 Harley Davidson that Ira Parnell Toshavik was driving crossed into oncoming traffic while going around a right-hand curve and collided with another vehicle.

Toshavik of Gardner, Kansas, was thrown off the motorcycle because of the impact. Toshavik was taken to a hospital in Fort Scott, where he died. The 38-year-old Fort Scott woman who was driving the other vehicle reported minor injuries after the crash.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson catches the ball at NFL football training camp...
Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL
The Topeka Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a...
TPD needs help locating a 16-month old baby to conduct welfare check
20-year-old Eric Stallings of Topeka was booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail for his involvement...
Topeka man arrested in connection with series of recent robberies
29-year-old Bo Selley of Topeka was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on Saturday, August 21,...
Topeka man arrested on drug and weapon charges in Jackson Co.
Auburn-Washburn sees nearly 200 students in quarantine after the first week of school
Auburn–Washburn USD 437 to require masks for students and staff

Latest News

Tobey Barnhart, of Powhattan was arrested Sunday in Brown Co.
Powhattan Domestic Battery and Drugs Arrest
Texans arrested in Jackson Co. traffic stop.
Texans Arrested in Jackson Co. Traffic Stop
(File)
Debate over requiring masks, vaccinations heats up in Kansas
file-A judge's gavel.
Upgrades expected to delay issuing of Kansas Marriage licenses in Sept.
Child Abduction Suspect
2-month-old abducted in stolen vehicle found safe, suspect at large