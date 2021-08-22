Chanute man dies from injuries after being shot by officer

CHANUTE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Chanute man who had critical injuries after aiming his weapon at a Chanute Police Officer has died.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said 28-year-old, Brandon Lee Schlichting died at about 1:15 am Sunday at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the Chanute Police Department contacted on Friday, Aug. 20, around 8 p.m. to ask for help to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

According to the KBI, the Chanute Police Department received reports of a suspicious person who was looking into vehicle windows in the area of 4th St. and Evergreen Ave. An officer responded to the area where he found Schlichting.

When the Chaunte Police Officer tried to make contact with Schlicting, KBIK said he pulled a weapon from his holster and aimed it at the officer. The officer fired his gun once, which hit Schlichting in the head. The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. and the officer was not injured.

KBI said life-saving measures were attempted by the officer and additional officers and EMS responded to the scene to continue to attempt to save Schlichting’s life.

A thorough and independent investigation into the shooting will be conducted by the KBI and once finished, the findings will be turned over to the Neosho County Attorney for review.

This is an ongoing investigation.

