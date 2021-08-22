Auburn–Washburn USD 437 to require masks for students and staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -After calling a special board meeting regarding a spike in numbers of students in quarantine and testing positive for COVID-19, USD 437 came to a 6-0 vote to reinstate a mask mandate for all students and staff for all levels.

“I made the decision to call the meeting because we had a really high spike in our cases,” said Board President, Michael White. “We knew the data at Thursday at two o’clock and we have gotten some worse data since then so I felt the need to call the meeting.”

During the meeting, the board heard over 20 concerned parents and students discuss what they believe is the best decision.

The board heard from both sides, on if they should requiring masks or if they should let each individual decide for themselves.

Now, in all indoor facilities, wearing a mask is no longer an option. The board has made an exception that if a student has a doctor’s note saying they have health concerns.

Wearing a mask all day and will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

The decision is effective immediately and spacing will be arranged to distance students as much as possible.

The board will bring the matter back up at their board meeting on November 1st.

