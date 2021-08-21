With 44% of Kansans fully vaccinated, Kansas ranks as 37th safest state during COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With 44% of Kansans fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Kansas has ranked as the 37th safest state during the pandemic.

WalletHub.com says with around 51% of the U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, it has released its updated rankings for the Safest States During COVID-19. In order to find which states were the safest, it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., against metrics that include rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and deaths, as well as the share of the eligible population that has been vaccinated.

According to the study, Kansas ranked as the 37th safest state during the pandemic.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows that Kansas’ positive testing rate is about 12%, or 122.22 cases per 1,000 residents. Currently, there are 356,065 confirmed cases of COVID-19 know Kansas, 12,417 hospitalizations due to the virus and 5,494 COVID-related deaths.

According to the KDHE vaccine dashboard, 51% of Kansans have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 44.1% are fully vaccinated.

WalletHub shows that Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island are the five safest states during the pandemic. It said the five least safe states are Idaho, Nevada, Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana.

WalletHub also shows that Kansas has been ranked as the state with the lowest transmission rate.

According to WalletHub, Kansas’ COVID-19 death rate rank was 46 and its vaccination rate was 26. It said the state has a high COVID-19 death rate and a low vaccination.

