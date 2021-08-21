Advertisement

USDA invests $5.19 milllion in Kansas biofuel projects

FILE — In this July 20, 2013, file photo, an ethanol plant stands next to a cornfield near...
FILE — In this July 20, 2013, file photo, an ethanol plant stands next to a cornfield near Nevada, Iowa. The president and auto industry maintain the nation is on the cusp of a gigantic shift to electric vehicles and away from liquid-fueled cars, but biofuels producers and some of their supporters in Congress aren't buying it. They argue that now is the time to increase sales of ethanol and biodiesel, not abandon them.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas biofuel projects will see a $5.19 million infusion of cash from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The U.S. Departmetn of Agriculture Acting State Director for Rural Development in Kansas, Dan Fischer, said on Thursday that the USDA will invest $5.19 million to build infrastructure to expand the availability of higher-blend renewable biofuels through three projects.

According to Fischer, the projects include the following:

The USDA said TA Operating LLC will replace 28 dispensers and two storage tanks at two fueling stations in Salina, Kan., and Gary, Ind. The project is a $190,000 investment and is expected to increase the amount of ethanol sold by over 1.1 million gallons per year.

According to the Department, Three G Energy Inc. will replace four dispensers at a fueling station in McPherson. The project is a $117,000 investment and is expected to increase the amount of ethanol sold by over 894,000 gallons per year.

Finally, the Department said Magellan Pipeline Company LP will install a 25,000 barrel storage tank, piping, pumps, gauging, manways, tank insertion heater and insulation, as well as a small biodiesel mechanical building in Kansas City, Kan. The company will also install a 10,000 barrel storage tank with piping, pumps, gauging, manways tank insertion heater and insulation, as well as a small biodiesel mechanical budling at a distribution facility in Brookline, Mo. The project is an over $4.8 million investment and is expected to increase the amount of biodiesel sold by over 223.6 million gallons per year.

The USDA said the awards were made under the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program.

“Investments like these increase energy options for Kansas consumers,” Fischer said. “By expanding the availability of higher-blend biofuels, we’re also expanding an important market for Kansas farmers.”

According to the USDA, the announcement marks the 1-year anniversary of the Higher Blends Infrastructure Program. To date, it said it has invested $66.4 million in projects expected to increase biofuel sales by 1.2 billion gallons annually.

For more information about the Higher Blends Infrastructure Program, click HERE.

