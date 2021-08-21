USD 475 works to help infants, toddlers with developmental struggles

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 475 is offering services to parents with children 0-3 with developmental concerns.

Geary Co. Schools USD 475 says the highly qualified team at its Infant-Toddler Services is meant to empower the parents of children from ages birth to 3 years with developmental concerns. It said the staff made up of speech-language pathologists, an occupational therapist, a physical therapist and early childhood special educators work one-on-one with 120 families to create an Individual Family Service Plan and provide support in the implementation process.

“We are very family-focused in the natural environment that’s supporting the child’s struggles and needs in that setting,” said Teri Dohrman, Infant-Toddler Services coordinator, and speech-language pathologist. “We work on what the parents want to focus on. We’re there to help determine that eligibility and help support them and still guide them with our background and training.”

According to the District, interested families, once found eligible, will meet with a provider best suited for the child’s needs in the environment in which the issues occur, whether they are at home, the grocery store, a park or anywhere else.

“The most important thing that our providers do is empower the parents so that they can carry through with strategies and that they can be early interventionists for their own child,” said Linda Kidd, Infant-Toddler Services program assistant. “That’s why we have a Primary Service Provider model is because we’re not there all the time. Parents are there all the time. That, I think, is why these kids are so successful, because we teach their parents, and then their parents carry that over and they can make that improvement.”

Dohrman said the earlier a delay is found in a child’s brain, the more successful that child can be.

“While the brain is very young, neurologically before it’s all set, the earlier you stimulate the brain during those earlier years, the more progressions their brain is capable of making,” Dohrman said. “There are times that, if we intervene early enough, there’s actually been children who have exited out of our program before they even get to a transition period.”

Additionally, USD 475 said the providers work as family service coordinators, connecting those interested in recourse to local organizations and help for a variety of needs.

For more information about USD 475′s Infant-Toddler Services, click HERE or call 785-717-4130.

