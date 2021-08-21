Advertisement

Two men arrested for robbing a car wash

Topeka Police Department officer uniform.
Topeka Police Department officer uniform.(WIBW)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka Police Department has arrested two men after following up on a series of burglaries at a car wash on SW 29th St.

Kip L. Lehman, 49, and Sonny J. Blanton, 52, both of Topeka were arrested for multiple counts of burglary and theft. Kip Lehman was arrested for 7 counts of burglary and 7 counts of theft, while Sonny Blanton was arrested for 5 counts of burglary and 5 counts of theft.

They were both booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Any anonymous tips can be called to the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

