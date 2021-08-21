Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Two Kansas City Chiefs players have been fined by the NFL for various rules infractions during games.

Safety Will Parks was fined $5,500 for a low block in the Chiefs preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Parks is the first player in the league to be fined under the NFL’s new interpretation of this penalty.

First call for an illegal low block. This is a foul as it is illegal for a player to block low more than 2 yds outside the tackle or more than 5 yds either side of the line of scrimmage. Audio has @timryan99 discussing the problems for the DB. Not sure what he is supposed to do. pic.twitter.com/sC4vc1tS9O — Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) August 15, 2021

Running back Darwin Thompson was fined $4,900 for headbutting a San Francisco 49ers player. Thompson was penalized in the game for unnecessary roughness.

Darwin Thompson just headbutted a 49ers player and got flagged for unnecessary roughness. Inexcusable lapse in judgement. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Venxb3RKBO — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) August 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.