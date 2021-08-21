Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Two Kansas City Chiefs players have been fined by the NFL for various rules infractions during games.
Safety Will Parks was fined $5,500 for a low block in the Chiefs preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Parks is the first player in the league to be fined under the NFL’s new interpretation of this penalty.
Running back Darwin Thompson was fined $4,900 for headbutting a San Francisco 49ers player. Thompson was penalized in the game for unnecessary roughness.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.