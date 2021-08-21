Summer heat building once again for next week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today felt more like early fall than late August. 80s and drier air ruled the day, but Summer isn’t through yet.

Temperatures later tonight will be mild in the low 60s and possibly upper 50s with winds becoming calm. Enjoy the morning because a warm front Sunday afternoon will increase our humidity, temperatures and winds. Late Sunday evening there is a low chance for storms in North-Central Kansas, but the majority of this system will likely stay in Southern Nebraska. This is really our last significant rain chance as the heat builds in once again.

Tonight: Clear skies. Lows in the low 60s. Winds calm.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a low chance for thunderstorms in North-Central Kansas late in the evening. Highs in the low 90s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

We begin to turn up the heat on Monday with temperatures expected to be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values likely between 100-105 degrees possibly being between 105-110 on Tuesday. A cold front is looking like it should stall out in Nebraska on Thursday. This unfortunately won’t relief to the area with highs still in the mid 90s at this time. The good news is that the front should begin to move farther south next Saturday and could bring rain and cooler weather again about a week from today.

In the meantime, hopefully you can enjoy this evening and even tomorrow before we get hot and a little windy. Be sure to stay hydrated this next week as we aren’t done with the heat just yet.

Heat returns to Northeast Kansas (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Heat and humidity are building once again and will be a hazard starting Monday with heat index values once again reaching the low 100s. Stay hydrated and take breaks when needed and always check your backseat before leaving your vehicle.

