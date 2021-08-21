Storm knocks out power to 1300+ in Manhattan

(WIBW) - A storm packing heavy rain, gusty winds, and lots of lightning knocked out power to more than 1,300 people Friday night in Manhattan.

Evergy’s outage map showed much of the outage centered around Marlatt Ave. and Seth Child Rd. It was first reported around 7:30 p.m., affecting 1,333 customers. A couple dozen other customers were out along Anderson Ave., west of Kimball.

Evergy did not yet have an estimate as to when power would be restored.

Wind gusts around 70 miles per hour moved through Junction City and Manhattan with the storm. There were some reports of trees and limbs down, a few blocking streets. So far, however, no word of major damage.

