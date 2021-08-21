Advertisement

Storm knocks out power to 1300+ in Manhattan

A storm knocked out power to more than 1300 Evergy customers in Manhattan, Aug. 20, 2021.
A storm knocked out power to more than 1300 Evergy customers in Manhattan, Aug. 20, 2021.(Evergy.com)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIBW) - A storm packing heavy rain, gusty winds, and lots of lightning knocked out power to more than 1,300 people Friday night in Manhattan.

Evergy’s outage map showed much of the outage centered around Marlatt Ave. and Seth Child Rd. It was first reported around 7:30 p.m., affecting 1,333 customers. A couple dozen other customers were out along Anderson Ave., west of Kimball.

Evergy did not yet have an estimate as to when power would be restored.

Wind gusts around 70 miles per hour moved through Junction City and Manhattan with the storm. There were some reports of trees and limbs down, a few blocking streets. So far, however, no word of major damage.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency Disaster Declaration approved for Shawnee County
Ryan Wayman (left) and Ellen Wayman (right) face child abuse charges after a 5-year-old shows...
Two arrested after hospital notifies TPD of possible child abuse
FILE
LPD identifies victim of fatal stabbing in Dillon’s parking lot
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
USD 437
Auburn-Washburn school board calls special meeting after district sees 50 COVID cases in first week of class

Latest News

13 News at 10pm
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) celebrates his touchdown with Kansas City...
Chiefs 2-0 in preseason with win over Cardinals
New Pet Health and Nutrition Center opens at K-State’s Veterinary Health Center
Get Down in T-Town brings artists, organizations, vendors, and the community together to...
Diverse Topeka community gets down in T-Town