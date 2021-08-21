Advertisement

Sen. Moran calls on Biden Administration for hasty evacuation of Afghan SIV applicants

FILE - People wait in long lines outside the Kabul Airport on Friday to escape Afghanistan.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran and his colleagues have called on the Biden Administration for a hasty evacuation of Afghan SIV applicants that are threatened by the Taliban takeover.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he joined Sens. Join Ernst (R-Iowa), Jeanne Shaheen (R-N.H.) and 50 of his Senate colleagues to urge the Biden Administration to address the quickly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, which threatens tens of thousands of lives, including those seeking help through Special Immigrant Visas. He said the letter marks the latest response to the Taliban’s takeover and the danger posed to Afghan allies who served alongside U.S. troops in the mission.

“The Taliban’s rapid ascendancy across Afghanistan and takeover of Kabul should not cause us to break our promise to the Afghans who helped us operate over the past twenty years and are counting on us for assistance,” wrote the senators. “American inaction would ensure they become refugees or prime targets for Taliban retribution.”

“Specifically, we urge continued coordination between the Departments of State and Defense to secure and hold Hamid Karzai International Airport, including to allow for the continuation of military flights and the resumption of commercial and charter flights,” continued the senators. “We also urge your Administration to assist with the passage of individuals to the airport to safety – both those within Kabul and those outside of the capital – as well as to consider cases where Afghans fleeing quickly may not have been able to collect or gather appropriate documents. We were pleased that you immediately signed [our]…legislation to make extensive improvements to the SIV program into law three weeks ago, and now ask that you move just as quickly to ensure it is properly and fully implemented ensuring applicants and their families can get out of harm’s way.”

Earlier in the week, Sen. Moran said he demanded answers from the Department of Veterans Affairs about whether it had a plan in place to support veterans and their mental health during the hasty withdrawal in Afghanistan.

To read the full letter, click HERE.

