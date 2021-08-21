Advertisement

Riley Co. violent crime sees dip below average

FILE - Riley County Police Department/Facebook
FILE - Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County is seeing fewer than expected violent crimes happen in the area.

The Riley County Police Department says July 2021 saw Part I Crime offenses 13% below the 5-year average. It said Part I Crimes include murder, manslaughter, sex offenses, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, motor vehicle theft and arson.

Compared to July 2020, RCPD said there was an 18% decrease in these violent crimes.

According to RCPD, the violent crimes are at 7.1% below the 5-year average, year to date. It said both Part I violent and property crime was below the 5-year average and violent crimes in July 2021 were 14.9% below the 5-year average.

