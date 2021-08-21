Advertisement

Riley Co. continues to investigate rise in vehicle thefts

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police officers are continuing to investigate motor vehicle thefts and thefts from vehicles as the county sees above-average rates.

RCPD said it encourages residents to stay vigilant and report suspicious behavior.

“Please lock your doors, take valuables and keys out of your vehicle while unoccupied, and do not leave your vehicle running while unoccupied,” said RCPD’s Facebook post.

According to RCPD, vehicle burglaries in July 2021 were 23.1% above the 5-year average and in 13 of the 16 incidents, the vehicles were left unsecured when the items were taken.

RCPD said motor vehicle thefts were up 35.1% from the 5-year average. In five of these cases, it said keys were left in the vehicles and as of Aug. 9, six of 10 vehicles have been returned to the owners.

