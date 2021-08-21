Next month is National Preparedness Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - September is national preparedness month as part of an ongoing initiative by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, also known as FEMA.

To ensure Topekans develop a plan in the event of disaster and recovery, SERVPRO has provided the following tips:

Basic steps include creating a shelter plan, family communication, sign up for emergency alerts, have cash on hand as an emergency fund, get an emergency first aid kit, grab any critical documents to keep safe and have enough supplies, such as food and water, to last at least 72 hours.

SERVPRO specializes in disaster mitigation and restoration to make disaster recovery easier for everyone. The business is urging others to consider taking steps to prepare themselves for unexpected disasters.

Disaster mitigation specialist Daniel Thorman of SERVPRO says “the uncomfortable truth is that no amount of preparedness will prevent disasters from striking, but preparedness can help disaster victims survive and then recover.”

If you want to learn more about SERVPRO of West Topeka, you can contact Thorman at (785) 862-0550 or at servpro10026@gmail.com. To learn more about the SERVPRO Emergency READY Program, please visit https://ready.servpro.com.

